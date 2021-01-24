Alarms Heard From Houses of Parliament- Smoke Rising From Building.

A FIRE has broken out at the Houses of Parliament. Alarms are sounding across Westminster Bridge and smoke has been seen rising from the iconic London landmark. An eye witness posted footage on Twitter showing the smoke coming out from the iconic London landmark. A fire alarm can also be heard on the footage.

Emergency services are at the scene and police are cordoning off the area.

An eye witness posted footage on Twitter showing the smoke coming out from the iconic London landmark. A fire alarm can also be heard on the footage. Jessica Gallardo tweeted: “There’s a fire alarm and a lot of smoke coming out from Parliament in London.”

This a breaking news story, please check back later for updates.

