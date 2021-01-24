brazil plane crash

A plane has tragically crashed this afternoon Sunday, January 24 killing all on board who were believed to be 4 players and the manager of brazil football team PALMAS.

A small aircraft it s been reported came down following take off with 5 passengers heading to a cup tie.

The president of the club Lucas Meira and four players Lucas praxedes, Guilherme Noe, Ranule and Marcus Molinari, have all been killed following the crash.

The club “PALMAS” a fourth-tier side confirmed no survivors as the pilot named as Wagner has also been killed in the crash.

The football club released a statement which read “The plane took off and crashed at the end of the runway at the Tocantinense Aviation Association, we regret to report there ere no survivors .”

The president of the club and the players were due to jet out to Goiania which is 500 miles away as PALMAS were set to play Vila Nova on Monday in the Copa Verde.

The Brazillian Football confederation confirmed the cup tie has been postponed and expressed their deep sorrow on hearing the news today.

