BIRD flu safety measures increased in Spain following a change to regulations

The Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food has published a ministerial order on Wednesday, January 20 in the Official State Gazette (BOE) that updates the safety measures around avian influenza, or bird flu, as it’s more commonly known.

-- Advertisement --



The new guidelines attempt to stem the spread of the flu in both domestic and wild birds by increasing monitoring and control measures, particularly in areas that have been highlighted as high risk.

The presence of an abundance of wetlands in Spain favoured by migratory birds has exacerbated the situation, as has our proximity to other countries, such as France, who have suffered many outbreaks.

According to the information published in the BOE, Spain saw a huge increase in bird flu beginning in July 2020 after several years without a problem. The outbreaks began in Russia and Kazahkstan and the disease was brought to Spain by migratory birds.

At the beginning of the year, France reported a major outbreak right on the Spanish/French border, sparking fears that it could spread to this country. The Ministry of Agriculture ordered the culling of some 350,000 birds.

Elsewhere, the Czech Republic has reported a second outbreak in a few days in a poultry farm in the Tabor region, after having no bird flu cases for more than a year.

The H5N8 avian disease, which is transmitted by wild migratory birds and is not dangerous for humans, has spread incredibly quickly in France, with the first outbreak only reported on December 8.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Bird Flu Safety Measures Increased In Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.