ARSENAL Reported Close To Confirming Martin Odegaard Signing From Real Madrid after overnight talks took place



Arsenal’s potential signing of 22-year-old Norwegian midfielder Martin Odegaard from Real Madrid moved a step closer after overnight talks took place between the two clubs, with the player expected to complete the move to The Emirates sometime over weekend, reveals The Sun.

-- Advertisement --



Odegaard, already capped 25 times by Norway, would be the perfect replacement for Mesut Ozil, who left The Gunners to join Fenerbahce in Turkey.

There were rumours that Ajax of Amsterdam had tried to lure the player with a late bid, but he had already made up his mind to go to Arsenal, similarly, with Real Sociedad in La Liga, whose boss Imanol Alguacil had also hoped to sign the Norwegian.

Alguacil confirmed the done deal, saying yesterday, “The possibility of Odegaard returning here doesn’t exist. He was really close, but when Arsenal joined the race and Arteta called him, Odegaard changed his mind”.

Remarkably, Odegaard, signed by Real Madrid in 2015 as a 15-year-old prodigy, has only been played three times in La Liga this season by Zinedine Zidane.

_______________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Arsenal Reported Close To Confirming Martin Odegaard Signing From Real Madrid”.

For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and, Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.