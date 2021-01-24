IT took officers of the National Police less than three weeks to identify and arrest a 47-year-old man believed to have scratched a huge X onto the bonnets of at least 18 vehicles.

This news was released by the National Police in Marbella over the weekend who received their first complaint at Christmas with reports coming in over the following week with the damage being done in the area of the Parque de la Represa.

On January 13, officers saw a man who appeared to be acting in a suspicious manner and noted that several vehicles nearby had been vandalised, so they stopped and searched him.

Having discovered the fact that he had a screwdriver and other sharp objects on him, he was arrested on suspicion of causing the damage.

