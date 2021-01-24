ANDREW MARR Explodes At Nicola Sturgeon In Heated On-Air Debate after asking will she resign



BBC host Andrew Marr’s on-air interview with SDP leader Nicola Sturgeon turned ugly as Marr asked if the First Minister was considering resigning if found guilty of potentially misleading the Scottish Parliament.

Marr asked, “If it is proved to be true that you misled Parliament, you would resign, wouldn’t you? You would have to”, as Ms Sturgeon fired back at him, “I did not mislead Parliament so I’m not going to speculate on what might happen in the future”.

She continued, “To be perfectly frank, Andrew, I think I’ve got a right to due process of inquiries as well before you start to take me beyond those inquiries to what might happen then”.

Before adding, “I’m clear that I did not mislead Parliament, and that’s what I will set out clearly when I get the opportunity, which I haven’t had in front of the committee of inquiry yet”.

Not letting go, Marr reminded her of how the accusations came about, “You said that you first found out about the allegations when Mr Salmond told you at a meeting at your house on April 2, 2018. But we now know there was a meeting four days earlier in your Parliamentary office where the issues were discussed”.

Then, pushing more, he said, “You then said you’d forgotten about this meeting. Can you now take the opportunity to explain to people quite clearly when you first knew about the allegations?”, to which Ms Sturgeon stated Mr Salmond had told her on April 2, in her home.

Nicola Sturgeon, clearly irate with Marr’s line of questioning, said, “I am going to go into this more with the committee. With the greatest of respect, Andrew, I’m not going to get into the weeds of this with you in a short interview”.

She added, “I’ve set out some of this in my written evidence to the committee, and I’m going to set that out in oral evidence to the committee when I get the opportunity”.

The inquiry referred to is over the Scottish Government’s handling of complaints against former First Minister Alex Salmond after he won a £500,000 expenses payout from the government over its botched investigation.

The Government admitted that the proceedings had been unlawful and so a committee was set up, and Sturgeon and Salmond are due to give evidence in the next few weeks at Holyrood.

