ANDALUCIA Adds More Than 7,000 Cases in the Last 24 Hours – 1,200 more than last Sunday

Andalucia has registered 7,070 infections in the last 24 hours, which means that the number of positive cases has been above 7,000 for the third consecutive day.

In the last 24 hours, 25 deaths have also been reported and there are 3,613 coronavirus patients in hospitals, of which 517 are in the ICU.

However, according to the data offered by the Ministry of Health, positive cases and deaths are down from yesterday, which recorded 7,757 infections and 88 deaths.

The Regional Health Board, which has suspended vaccinations this weekend due to the reduction in the production of vials by Pfizer, has said that “22,161 people have already received the second injection.” Andalucia will resume vaccinations on Monday, January 25.

According to the Ministry of Health, the vaccination schedule has been completed in 160 residences in the area and 76 per cent of front-line professionals have already received the first dose.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 248,115 patients have overcome covid-19, 1,036 of them in the last 24 hours. The highest number of infections has occurred in Malaga, with 1,614 positives, followed by Seville, 1,261; Cádiz, 980; Almería and Granada, 830; Cordoba, 730; Huelva, 479, and Jaén, 362.

On Friday (January 22), the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia announced that it will carry out a further 54 screenings in the forthcoming days.

