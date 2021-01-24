Almeria’s log fires are blazing away

JOSE LOPEZ, who has been selling firewood for 27 years, can’t meet customers’ demands this winter.

Between the health crisis, Storm Filomena and the cold spell that followed, the demand for logs has shot up, Jose told the local Spanish media.

He explained that he first went into business while based in Abrucena but seven years ago moved to Viator, which was more central for deliveries and closer to residents wanting wood for their fires.

As winter approaches each year, Jose makes a rough estimate of the amount of firewood that he is likely to need and always adds more kilos than he expects to sell, he said to the Voz de Almeria newspaper.

But by mid-January even this safety margin was not enough: “The market has absorbed all the available firewood because it has been so cold all over Spain,” Jose said.

“People were prepared to pay astronomical prices and now there are no dry logs left, neither cheap nor dear.”

Jose admitted that he predicted this winter would be bad for business because people would be out of work owing to the pandemic.

“Instead, it was the other way round. People are staying indoors and want to be comfortable,” he said.

