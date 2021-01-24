Almeria City cathedral within the law

MIGUEL ROMERA, representing the diocese of Almeria, maintained that repairs at the city cathedral complied with Heritage laws.

Fr Romera admitted that work on the bell tower, which was approved by the diocese, had been rejected by many members of public owing to the need to drill holes in the masonry to install scaffolding.

There was also opposition to the decision to install a lift although Fr Romera said that the €614,000 rehabilitation project was within the law.

He went on to say that the lift was necessary because the central government, not the diocese, wanted it.

