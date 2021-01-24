ALICANTE brothel where workers had Covid shut down for breaching regulations

A brothel in Alicante where several of the sex workers had been diagnosed with Covid and continued working has been shut down in Alicante city for several breaches in coronavirus regulations. The premises was found to be operating contrary to new government regulations, issued by the president of the Valencian government, Ximo Puig, on Tuesday, January 19.

-- Advertisement --



Officers responded to a tip-off from a concerned member of the public, and entered the brothel undercover and in plain clothes. There they found a number of women working as prostitutes despite the fact that they had been tested positive for Covid. In addition, officers found that social distancing and other sanitary measures were being flouted throughout the building.

In total, nineteen people were sanctioned for violating Covid restrictions, including sex workers, clients and managers and the premises was shut down. Additionally, the brothel was slapped with fines for operating without a licence, operating without insurance and disobedience to authority.

One person in the brothel was arrested for violation of the Aliens Act and officials are consequently opening an investigation to establish if any of the workers have been illegally trafficked to Spain or were working there against their will.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Alicante Brothel Shut Down For Breaching Covid Regulations”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.