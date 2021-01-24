Aer Lingus Lobbied Government To Oppose Travel Sanctions

AER LINGUS lobbied the government to oppose the coronavirus travel sanctions

A document has revealed that Aer Lingus bosses wrote to the Department of Transport back in October asking them to rethink the travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine, claiming that both measures were “unnecessary.” Airlines have made no secret of the fact that they are on their knees at the moment, with worldwide travel limitations for the past ten months severely affecting business.

According to the Sunday Business Post, documents released under the Freedom of Information Act detail Aer Lingus asking the government for “appropriate testing regime based ideally on an agreed EU testing protocol” rather than the “unnecessary” measures forcing them to quarantine and undergo expensive PCR tests.

The news comes as Taoiseach Micheál Martin plans to tighten restrictions in Ireland even further following a recent surge in coronavirus cases and fears over the spread of the UK, South African and Brazilian mutant Covid strains, widely believed to be even more contagious than the original virus.

Just last week, the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation (INMO) announced that all student placements for years 1-3 will be suspended from Monday, January 18 for at least two weeks as all nurses in teaching roles have been drafted in to help the struggling healthcare sector in a “last-minute decision.”

