ACID Attacker to go on trial for a previous assault on the mother of his son

José Arcadio DN, aka El Melillero, is set to go on trial in Malaga on Wednesday, January 27, accused of physically assaulting and verbally abusing his ex-partner and mother of his son at a disco in Marbella in August 2016. El Melillero is currently in custody for the attempted murder of another ex-girlfriend and her pal. The attacker threw acid through a car window at the two girls, who both remain in hospital in very serious conditions.

-- Advertisement --



Regarding the trial on Wednesday, the court will hear that El Melillero punched his victim in the face, flung her to the ground and dragged her out of the disco by her hair. He then threw her onto the bonnet of a parked car and continued to batter her, before she was able to escape and alert a police officer. The woman claims that El Melillero has continually harassed and threatened her on social media since the event, once writing “I’m going to take your guts out.”

The accused acid attacker is currently incarcerated in the Alhaurín de la Torre prison, and officials revealed on January 19 that the inmate had to be moved to an isolation block due to threats from other prisoners. He will spend ten days in quarantine, without contact with any other prisoner, after which he will only interact with inmates in their same protective situation.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Acid Attacker To Go On Trial For Previous Assault”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.