Zara leaves Almeria City’s Paseo

AMANCIO ORTEGA, one of the world’s richest men, has sold the Zara premises in Almeria City’s Paseo.

Pontegadea, Ortega’s investment division closed the deal – said to be close to €6 million – towards the end of September last year, said sources close to the operation.

The three-storey building has been acquired by a Venezuelan investor, the same sources revealed, although details of the new owner’s plans for the building have not yet emerged.

