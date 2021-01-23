Woman Discovers Stranger Living In Her Roof

WOMAN discovers a stranger has been living in her roof

An Australian woman felt like she was living in a horror movie when she discovered that a stranger had been secretly living in her roof for more than three weeks. Monica Green, from Rockhampton in Queensland initially dismissed her suspicions when she noticed things being moved around her house. The mum said that she noticed that her outdoor security camera had been dismantled but thought nothing of it.

That was until Monday, January 18, when she returned home and found a half-eaten plate of chicken nuggets in her kitchen. Her back door had been left wide open and the air-conditioning was going full blast. The terrified mum immediately called the police, and a search of the property revealed that the hatch leading into the attic was open, and officers confirmed that a stranger had been living in her roof for several weeks.

Ms Green told the Courier Mail: “I felt like it was something out of a horror film.

“I’m meant to be the one that protected them [her children] and I feel like I’ve failed.”

She added that she believed the stranger living in her roof had stolen her keys at some point; she has since changed the locks.

“What has this person been doing in my house when I’m not home?” she said in an interview with the New Zealand Herald.

