Wind Causes Factory Roof To Collapse On School

WIND causes factory roof to Collapse on a school in Spain’s Costa Blanca

Intense winds brought on by Storm Hortensia are wreaking havoc up and down the country, and the Costa Blanca is no exception. Huge gales tore the roof off of a nougat factory in Antiu-Xixona in the municipality of Alicante on Friday morning, January 22. The Valencian Community was put under an amber weather alert as gale force winds swept in from the west, bringing much milder temperatures but also winds that reached up to 100 kilometres in some areas, according to the state weather agency, AEMET.

The gales toppled the factory roof shortly before 10:30 in the morning and the rubble crashed into the playground of the Sagrada Familia School in the town. Thankfully, all of the children were in the classrooms at the time of the incident and nobody was injured.

Hortensia forced many areas of the country under weather alerts, with the Costa del Sol subject to a yellow warning for wind and high waves along the coast.

Elsewhere, the UK is currently being battered by an Arctic blizzard and BBC forecasters have reported that the country is in for temperatures as low as -10 for the next 48 hours.

The BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker warned that the “chance of snow increases as we go through the weekend”.

