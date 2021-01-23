WELSH CONSERVATIVES Leader Paul Davies Quits Over Drinking Row in the Senedd

Paul Davies, the Welsh Conservative Party leader has resigned after admitting he was among a group of politicians who drank alcohol on the Senedd Welsh Parliament estate days after a pub alcohol ban came into force.

He had allegedly been drinking on December 8 – four days after a ban on the sale, supply, and consumption of alcohol on licensed premises came into force – in the company of former Welsh Labour minister, Alun Davies, who has since resigned, plus Darren Millar, the chief Tory whip, and Paul Smith, the Welsh Conservative party’s chief of staff.

The Senedd Commission conducted an internal investigation into the incident and established that “alcohol was consumed by five individuals”, four of whom were elected members, in the Senedd’s licensed tearoom, and concluded that “a possible breach of regulations” occurred and therefore the matter has been referred to Cardiff Council.

Davies has now announced that last month’s events had become a “distraction” and he is standing down with “immediate effect” despite colleagues appealing for him to stay, saying he was “truly sorry” for his actions.

