Almería Forest Fire Still Out Of Control.

Some 65 professionals from the Infoca Plan of the Junta de Andalucía (Fire defence agency) are now working on extinguishing a fire that remains uncontrolled in the Castala area, in the municipality of Berja (Almería). The enclave is an area where numerous mining shafts are located which has made extinguishing work much more difficult due to the dangerous conditions.

A esta hora de la tarde, los compañeros trabajan sin tregua en #IFBerja [ACTIVO]. Tras el ocaso, las imágenes que nos llegan de la zona son más llamativas y dan muestra de la dificultad de su labor. Seguimos en zonas de oportunidad, en espera de que baje la intensidad del viento pic.twitter.com/A47orMqPZw — INFOCA (@Plan_INFOCA) January 22, 2021



As an Infoca spokesman informed Efe, the low visibility in the area where the fire was reported from this Friday has made it “practically impossible” to attack the right and south flanks of the fire. The emergency services are evaluating the progress of the work carried out during the night to develop the strategy that would allow them to face the “attack” on the affected area throughout this morning, Saturday, said a spokesman.

However, with the first hours of light, the extinguishing work has been intensified and it has been decided to incorporate aerial means to stabilize the fire before the wind starts to blows at around midday. The Spanish Meteorological Agency (AEMET) has forecast very high winds will start at around 3pm today and that is of major concern to the firefighters.

At present, there is a whole team at the site, including firefighters, logistics experts, operations technicians, technical directors and extinguishing director and environmental agents, with five fire trucks, a mobile emissions and transmissions unit and the Fire Medical Unit for Forestry.

Sources of 112 (the firefighters FB site) in Andalucía, have indicated to Efe that it has not been necessary to evacuate any of the neighbouring population yet as there is no evidence that they have been affected by the fire.

The Minister of Sustainable Development of the Junta de Andalucía, Carmen Crespo, travelled to Berja this morning to watch over the work.

