VINTAGE TOYS Could Make You An Unexpected Bumper Payday from online collectors



Collectors of rare vintage toys are always on the lookout for items you may well have discarded and thrown in your loft many years ago, but which are now, to the right person, selling for hundreds of times their original prices.

Action Man fans are being told to rummage through their cupboards at home because the now rare vintage Palitoy figures, boxed up and in pristine condition, which in 1970 would have cost you around £2, are now exchanging hands for up to £900.

The Action Man range of toys came out in 1966, and packs were available to dress the figure in all types of military uniforms and equipment, and now even spare parts such as Action Man heads are being sold off.

According to a report in The Sun, on the online auction site eBay recently, there were four, still in their plastic wrapping, sets of WWII German Afrika Korps Action Man uniforms, listed for sale at £899, along with spare uniforms listed for £299 and a head for £30.

There is even an Action Man HQ fan site run by Rob Wisdom, who said, “My advice if you have any in your loft, is go fetch them down”.

