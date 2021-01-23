MOJACAR recently hosted the debut of the Valparaiso Big Band, Spain’s first all-female jazz orchestra.

This was the outcome of a five-year collaboration project between Classijazz, the Indaliana Music and Arts Foundation and the Fundacion Valparaiso which gave this new band its name.

-- Advertisement --



The line-up of 17 leading lights in Spanish jazz included Rita Payes on trombone, Lucia Martinez from Berlin, who is one of Europe’s best drummers, and Blanca Barranco on double bass.

Prior to their performance, the band members shared five intense days of rehearsals at Mojacar’s Valparaiso Residence.

Here, they bonded to create a new album and video while contributing a valuable archive of new Spanish jazz to both Foundations’ existing collections.

Pablo Mazuecos, Clasijazz director, and Beatrice Beckett, the founder of Valparaiso, stressed importance of leading the way for other young jazz players and encouraging them to forge a path in the world of professional music.

The band’s visit was able to take place despite the current difficulties and, as Mazueco said, “May the music never stop and may it continue in a safe way.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valparaiso Big Band takes a bow in Mojacar.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.