VALENCIA PRESIDENT Ximo Puig was confronted on an Alicante street by student unionists who express their Covid concerns about having to take university exams on campus rather than online.

-- Advertisement --



Members of the Spanish union Estudiantes en Lucha (Students in Struggle) confronted Ximo Puig in the middle of a busy Alicante street on Friday afternoon (January 22nd), recording the encounter and posting footage to social media.

The students told the Valencian president that they felt uncomfortable having to risk infection by sitting their university exams on campus rather than online. One unionist captured on camera asks the President how he expects social distancing be possible as up to 200 students go through the doors of their universities to sit exams.

In a statement, Estudiantes en Lucha said: “We criticise the situation in which our universities find themselves, where although part of the exams is being transferred to online mode, others cause large crowds at the entrances and exits of the faculties, and we are seeing photographs wherein the classes they manage to put more than 120 students for an exam.”

Puig promised the unionists that he would address their concerns with the rector of the University of Alicante, as Spain grapples with how to facilitate the education of its young people in the face of rising Covid case numbers.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Valencia President Confronted by Students Over Face to Face Exams”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.