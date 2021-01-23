UK Weekly Covid Death Rate DECREASES

UK weekly Covid death rate finally DECREASES as experts suggest the tough lockdown measures may be taking effect

According to figures released by Public Health England, the UK has registered 813 Covid-related deaths on Saturday, January 23 – a ten per cent decrease compared with the same day last week. The data shows that a total of 65,814 people have now lost their lives to coronavirus in Britain since the beginning of the pandemic.

The government has been heavily criticised and accused of “scaremongering” after comments made at a press conference last night, Friday, at Downing Street, claiming that the UK coronavirus variant is 30 per cent more dangerous than the original strain. Public Health England medical director Dr Yvonne Doyle said it is not ‘absolutely clear’ if the mutation is more deadly and that further study is needed to establish the true nature of the strain.

Speaking on the Today programme, Dr Doyle said: ‘There are several investigations going on at the moment. It is not absolutely clear that that will be the case. It is too early to say.

‘There is some evidence, but it is very early evidence. It is small numbers of cases and it is far too early to say this will actually happen.’

Meanwhile, a spokesperson for the Department of Health confirmed that the government is considering offering a £500 pay-out to people who are forced to self-isolate in the hopes of encouraging more Brits to get tested for Covid.

Speaking with BBC Breakfast, the Environment Secretary said: ‘We always had the £500 support payment for those that are on certain benefits. We have always kept this under review and we know that it is sometimes quite challenging to ask people to isolate for that length of time.’

