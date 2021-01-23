Brits Brace for 24 Hours of Snow Chaos as Arctic Blizzard unleashes -10C freeze.

THE LATEST BBC weather forecast predicts that the UK will face 48 hours of snow chaos as bitter Arctic winds unleash -10C temperatures and blizzard conditions right across the country.

Apart from coping with the covid crisis. the UK now faces a bitter weekend of snow chaos, according to the latest BBC weather forecast. Temperatures are expected to plunge as low as -10C and up to 10cm of snow could blanket parts of the country. The BBC meteorologist Tomasz Schafernaker warned that the “chance of snow increases as we go through the weekend”.

He told BBC Breakfast viewers: “We have had bits and pieces of snow across the country over the last few days. The chance of snow increases as we go through the weekend especially for more southern parts of the UK. The cold air has established itself across the UK for quite some time so it is cold enough for snow inland. On the coast, it is more likely to be rain. On the radar, you can clearly see the snow showers in the north-west, with a spot or two in the south.”

The Met Office has issued a raft of weather warnings through the week for the UK.

