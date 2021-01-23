TOWIE Star James Argent To Undergo Lifesaving Stomach Surgery After Ballooning To 26 Stone During Lockdown.

TOWIE star James Argent is to undergo lifesaving stomach surgery after doctors warned him: “Lose weight or die.” Arg, 33, ballooned to 26 stone when he stopped exercising during the lockdown, replacing drink and drugs with fast food.

-- Advertisement --



He said to a close friend last night: “I don’t want to die. An op is the only way I can lose weight. “I see pictures of myself and it’s too upsetting. The other day I had to ask my manager to put my shoes on for me because I just couldn’t do it — my belly is too big. I can’t do up my own shoelaces.”

He added: “I don’t want to die, it’s as simple as that. I’ve been told by doctors that I am morbidly obese and need to lose weight, but I have an eating disorder, so I can’t do it. I’ll either starve and work out three times a day and be really skinny, or do no exercise and eat takeaways every day. I can’t maintain my weight — I need help. Nobody is trying to stop me from having an op. Everyone knows it’s the only way I can lose weight.”

It is understood that James is now mulling over which form of stomach surgery to have, both operations costing around £10,000 each. The first op choice is a gastric bypass, which sees part of the stomach stapled to make it smaller, and the second is a sleeve gastrectomy, a more permanent procedure, which sees a large section of the stomach removed.

Both operations will dramatically reduce the amount of food James can eat, meaning he will lose weight. The star said he will have to decide in the coming weeks which procedure he’ll have.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “TOWIE Star James Argent To Undergo Lifesaving Stomach Surgery After Ballooning To 26 Stone”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.