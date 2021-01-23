Time to work together in El Ejido

EL EJIDO’S mayor, Francisco Gongora, called on opposition parties to join the local government in achieving El Ejido’s goals.

“We have been working for years to improve the municipality and watch it grow in a serious and rigorous manner, putting its accounts in order, optimising public services and administering assets efficiently,” Gongora said.

Responding to the “Recovery pact” suggested by the local PSOE party, the mayor offered to work together.

But, he added, this would need to be based on an exact and real diagnosis of the municipality, without ideological prejudices, to achieve new goals.

“In other words, combining political wills and applying for investments to make good the shortages and shortfalls which, to a large extent are gradually being solved thanks to better dialogue with the Junta,” Gongora declared.

It was time to leave aside “empty and biased criticism” and work constructively together to further El Ejido’s interests, he said.

