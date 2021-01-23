TEMPTATION Island contestants take legal action after footage of them performing a sex act was leaked

Spain’s popular reality TV show Temptation Island has already had its first drama on the opening of its third season, as an explicit video of two of the contestants was shared anonymously on social media. Marina and Issac, two of the show’s protagonists, were recorded on an infrared camera in an extremely compromising position, and the programme’s bosses have said they are opening an investigation into the matter.

Telecinco never airs intimate footage of the contestants, and the video, posted to Twitter, has already been removed. However, Marina has announced that she will be taking legal action over the infringement.

“The crime belongs to both the person who sends it and those who share it. It is still something natural that we all practice. I am calm and happy regardless. And yes, everything is in judicial hands.”

For their part, producers of the reality show, Quartx Productions, have issued a statement indicating that it has launched an internal investigation to find those responsible.

Isaac, the other contestant involved, also said that he was taking legal action but that he wasn’t worried about being caught in the act.

“It is the most normal thing in the world between two people who attract each other. Let’s normalize sex please, 2020 is over,” he said.

