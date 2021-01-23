Tax breaks all round in Roquetas

ROQUETAS town hall announced huge reductions on building and works licences to revitalise the construction sector.

Following revised regulations, there will be sizeable rebates reaching 90 per cent via the regional government’s housing rehabilitation programme, announced Roquetas’ Tax Administration councillor, Antonio Lopez Megias.

Fees for construction and installation work for business, commercial or industrial activity will be eligible for 50 per cent reductions, the councillor said. Licences for building protected housing (VPO) are also to be reduced by 50 per cent.

There will be special rates for constructing greenhousing to assist economic activity in a sector like agriculture that was so important to the municipality, Lopez Megias announced.

