Super Spreader Fears As Heathrow Airport Departure Lounge Crammed With Passengers.

LARGE CROWDS at Heathrow Airport have sparked “super spreader” concerns after pictures emerged of a packed departures hall with limited social distancing. Former British ambassador Sir Peter Westmacott posted a photo of Terminal 2 on Friday with the caption: “T2 Heathrow Friday afternoon. No ventilation. Long delays. Super spreading.”

Yvette Cooper @YvetteCooperMP Tweeted: Has there been any response from ,@ukhomeoffice, @UKBorder, @transportgovuk, @HeathrowAirport to this? A year into the crisis, how on earth could this still be allowed to happen? What urgent action has been taken to stop it? Why are Ministers still not taking this seriously enough?

British ministers are to discuss on Monday, January 25, further tightening travel restrictions, and they will explore the possibility of people arriving in the country being required to quarantine in hotels.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson told a news conference on Friday that the UK may need to implement further measures to protect its borders from new variants of COVID-19. Fears of a super spread were triggered when pictures and videos of huge queues for passport control appeared on social media in recent days- this is despite international travel being largely banned.

Britain’s current restrictions ban most international travel while new rules introduced earlier in January require a negative coronavirus test before departure for most people arriving, as well as a period of quarantine.

The government is considering making it mandatory for travellers to spend that 10-day quarantine period in a hotel for which they would have to pay, as a way to enforce the quarantine rules, a minister said.

