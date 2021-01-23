Spotlight on equal opportunities in Mojacar

RAQUEL BELMONTE, Mojacar’s Social Services councillor, recently presented the town’s first Equal Opportunities Plan.

Social Services hopes to count on the involvement and participation of all municipal departments, political groups and associations within the town, she said.

The long list of proposed objectives includes encouraging participation of associations and comprehensive action plans focusing on those who are experiencing difficulties.

Training and employment policies are a priority, as well as eradicating the obstacles that hinder the local promotion of women.

There will also be a strong focus on the fight against gender violence and balancing work, family, and personal life. The actions taken will have an impact throughout the areas of education, culture, sports, health, employment, and training, Belmonte announced.

Mojacar’s Policia Local already have an impressive track record in combating gender violence and since 2007 has had a Viogen unit which has worked continuously in monitoring cases.

It is also the only Andalucían town that fully manages the protection of all victims, the councillor pointed out.

