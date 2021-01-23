SPANISH YouTuber made €1million in a single week showing people how to get more hits on their websites

SPANISH entrepreneur and YouTuber, Romuald Fons, recently made a whopping €1 million over a period of seven days by selling 1,500 subscriptions to his CreceTube course for €700 a pop. Fons specialises in digital marketing, and his viral videos and courses teach others how to master the SEO (Search Engine Optimisation) and get more hits on the internet.

-- Advertisement --



His YouTube channel naturally appears at the top of a Google search, and he aims to show others just starting out the best ways to improve the content of their videos.

“I have bought all the courses out there and explain things that have never been explained. We teach how to use Google to know what content to create”, he told El Pais.

Fons wasn’t always an internet sensation with 721,000 YouTube subscribers. In his first month, January 2013, Fons created ten websites and earned just €2,48 while he tried to figure out which algorithms worked best.

“I was seeing which ones worked well and badly. I started creating my positioning system,” he explained. “The choice of websites was not random. I was looking for the ones with the most searches and ad clicks were paid better.”

Fons currently employs 41 staff at his BIGSEO Agency and charges clients a whopping €30,000 a year.

________________________________________________________________________

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish YouTuber Made €1Million In A Week”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.