The Spanish Troop and Sailor Association (ATME) has called for a ‘rethink’ over the vaccination of defence staff.

THE body argues that “it is not logical” to vaccinate by age without first considering who and who is on the front line against the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



ATME said it wants explanations as to whether recent vaccinations were “necessary” and whether or not other personnel should have received the jabs first.

In a statement today, Saturday, January 23, the association said: “ATME is extremely concerned about the vaccination of the Defence General Staff (EMAD), apparently following age criteria, while the military personnel who are on the front line of combat against Covid-19, younger personnel or middle-aged, must wait until who knows when.

“At ATME we have our own the words for the president of the government, the Ministry of Defence and the spokesmen in charge of managing this terrible pandemic – ‘this is a war’.”

“Those who logically should be vaccinated first are the people within risk groups and those who fight in the front line of battle, disinfecting residences and public buildings, transferring the sick and corpses, cleaning roads and streets of ice, etc. Remembering the words of the Chief of Defence in his press conferences: ‘In this war, we are all soldiers’.”

The statement comes after the Ministry of the Interior dismissed a Guardia Civil officer who acted as liaison in the Defense General Staff (EMAD) for being vaccinated against Covid-19, with the Chief of Defence Staff (JEMAD), General Miguel Ángel Villarroya, and other military positions.

“We are once again witnessing an alleged scandal within the Armed Forces that needs to be clarified, as the Defence Minister, Margarita Robles,” ATME pointed out.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Spanish Troop and Sailor Association (ATME) calls for ‘rethink’ over vaccination of defence staff ”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.