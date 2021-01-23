Spain registers highest number weekly Covid deaths in nine months

Spain has registered its highest number of weekly Covid deaths in nine months.

MORE than 400 fatalities reported each day has taken the weekly toll to 2,127, which is the highest number of Covid-related deaths between two Fridays since May.

The data surpasses the 2,049 reported on November 27 though is exceeded by the 2,300 deaths recorded on May 1.

And similarly, there were six weeks between March and April (Friday to Friday) when there were more fatalities than those recorded in the last seven days.

Almost a quarter of a million infections have also been reported in the last week (247,396) – around 10 per cent of the 2.5 million that have been diagnosed through diagnostic tests throughout the pandemic.

And the pressure on hospitals continues to mount, with the number of people admitted rising to 7,805 in the last seven days, with 955 of those in ICU.

Spain has been recorded significant hikes in infections in recent days, reporting a record high of 44,367 cases on Thursday, January 21 – the highest volume of infections within a 24 hour period since the pandemic began in the country last year.

