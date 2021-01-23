SOUTHAMPTON Dump Holders Arsenal Out Of The FA Cup at St Mary’s

FA Cup holders Arsenal have been unceremoniously dumped out of the fourth round of the competition this afternoon (Saturday 23) at St Mary’s, by Southampton, losing 0-1 thanks to an own-goal from Gabriel, and the Saints now have a fifth-round tie with Wolves to look forward to.

Southampton had never beaten Arsenal in an FA Cup tie before and went ahead in the 24th minute when Kyle Walker-Peters belted the ball across the six-yard box and Gabriel turned it into his own net, incredibly, the first goal Arsenal had conceded since December 26 against Chelsea.

Ralph Hasenhuttl had Danny Ings back in his starting eleven after his hamstring injury, and Southampton were unlucky to be just the one goal up at the break after James Ward-Prowse rattled the crossbar and Che Adams forced a fine save from Arsenal keeper Bernd Leno.

Arsenal had no choice but to go for it in the second half, Arteta bringing Alexandre Lacazette into the mix, and he almost levelled the match coming within inches of a teasing cross by fellow substitute Bukayo Saka, but, Arsenal simply could not find the back of the net, and now, they face another trip to the South coast to play Southampton gain on Tuesday in the Premiership.

