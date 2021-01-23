Shop online in Vera

VERA’S shops might be closed but they can still sell to the public.

The town hall’s Commerce councillor Ana Lourdes Ramirez explained that shops can still function via the Vera Online website.

“Owing to the present restrictions we are ensuring that all local shop-owners belonging to the scheme can promote, free of charge, as many products as they wish while businesses are closed,” Ramirez said.

