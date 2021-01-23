Tensions are mounting in Moscow ahead of planned protests across the country against the imprisonment of opposition leader Alexei Navalny, with Russia’s Prosecutor General’s office calling for websites and social media platforms to be restricted if they allow posted asking people to join in the protests.

With momentum known to be building on various social media platforms, the Russian Interior Ministry is reportedly describing the demonstrations allegedly planned to take place in 65 Russian cities as “illegal”, and has pledged to “protect public order”.

It is known that more than 4000 Facebook users have already replied to posts and signed up to take part in one march in Moscow on Saturday, January 23, as well as a large number in Tik Tok, who have been posting videos showing them replacing the Vladimir Putin photo on their walls, with an image of Navalny instead, as a video with the hashtag #23января (#23January) shows an incredible 134 million views.

Facebook and Twitter have been ordered by Russia to “block all publications with calls to demonstrate on the 23rd”, being told by the prosecutors office, “Calls for participation in illegal mass events have been identified … and prosecutorial response measures are taken”.

It continued, “Requirements have been submitted to the Federal Service for Communications, Information Technology and Mass Communications to restrict access to illegal information”.

Roskomnadzor, Russia’s communications watchdog, also ordered TikTok and Russia’s largest social network, VKontakte, to prevent young audiences from being encouraged to demonstrate, threatening platforms with a fine of up to four million roubles (€44,600) if they failed to remove “prohibited information”.

