LAST Saturday morning, inhabitants of the Valle del Almanzora were awakened by a 3.4 earthquake.

According to the provincial Spanish media many resident looking forward to a weekend lie-in noticed “strong tremors” that made “everything in the house shake” in Arboleas, Albox, Zurgena and Cantoria.

-- Advertisement --



Although relatively mild, the 3.4 earthquake, whose epicentre was in Limaria (Arboleas), made itself felt as it was only five kilometres beneath the surface, Spain’s National Geographic Institute explained.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Rude awakening for Valle del Almanzora.” For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.