Prince Harry admits fears for Archie’s future saying ‘time is running out’.

PRINCE HARRY has admitted he has fears over what the future may hold for his son Archie amid the rise of social media and has warned “time is running out” to make changes.

Prince Harry his wife Meghan Markle are currently living in the US with their 20-month-old son Archie. The Duke and Duchess of Sussex have long been vocal critics of social media and have distanced themselves from online platforms for their new non-profit organisation Archewell.

A few weeks ago, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex abandoned social media and said they will no longer use platforms such as Twitter and Facebook. Harry and Meghan, who amassed more than 10 million Instagram followers as working royals, rejected social media as part of their new “progressive role” in America.

Speaking in a Q&A session with US business magazine Fast Company, Harry highlighted “we are all vulnerable” to suffering abuse online and described it as a “humanitarian issue”.

The Duke has used his new foundation to conduct research into social media and has called for the industry to be re-modelled to help the kids of the future. He said: “If we’ve learned anything, it’s that our dominant technologies were built to grow and grow and grow, without serious consideration for the ripple effect of that growth.

