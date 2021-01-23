PORTUGAL Hits New High Numbers For Pandemic across the country

Portugal marked a new record high in Covid-19 cases today (Saturday23), as the Directorate-General for Health (DGS) announced that the country has officially passed the 10,000 deaths mark after a record 274 fatalities were counted in the past 24 hours.

Saturday also saw the country’s daily infections hitting a dramatic new high at 15,333. To date, Portugal has now recorded 10,194 deaths and 624,469 cases, the DGS said.

The surge in infections and deaths in the past week, mainly attributed to the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain, has prompted the government to close schools for 15 days.

As the world is struggling to contain the pandemic, vaccination is underway in Portugal with the already-authorized coronavirus vaccines.

