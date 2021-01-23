Police Seize 250,000 Bottles Of Counterfeit Rum

POLICE dismantle a massive criminal organisation and seize 250,000 bottles of counterfeit rum

The Guardia Civil’s Operation HITSMO has dismantled a massive international criminal gang who specialise in smuggling counterfeit alcohol into Spain. The operation began in Cadiz back in 2019 when officials spotted bottles of fake rum in a wholesalers, and an investigation by the laboratory of the Criminalistics Service of the Guardia Civil found that these same counterfeits were in retail outlets throughout the country.

The operation led to the seizure of more than 225,000 bottles of counterfeit rum, valued at three and a half million euro, and the arrests of 24 people charged with crimes against Industrial Property. The investigation, conducted in conjunction with the European Anti-Fraud Office (OLAF), discovered that the booze was produced in the Dominican Republic, bottled in Honduras and then shipped to Spain, complete with fake labels from China.

The counterfeit plonk was then distributed to large wholesalers throughout the country; officials discovered bottles in Cordoba, Badajoz, Valencia, Malaga, Barcelona, Madrid, Sevilla, Narvarra, Bilbao and Huleva. The Guardia Civil from the Office of Analysis and Fiscal Investigation of the Port of Cádiz have since investigated more than 50 Spanish, Portuguese and Dutch companies, and OLAF have discovered shipments of rum in both Honduras and the Netherlands bound for Spain.

