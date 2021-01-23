PIZZA HUT To Experiment With Delivering Pizzas By Drone, with a soft drink included



In a world that is becoming ever-increasingly dependant on technology, Pizza Hut in Israel says that it is looking into testing out a new system this Summer, of being able to deliver pizzas to customers by drone, with each drone capable of carrying a maximum load of two pizzas and a soft drink.

Their competitor, Domino’s Pizza has already conducted similar tests in New Zealand but decided not to pursue the idea after extensive tests were carried out.

The Israeli transport ministry has already granted the necessary permissions, reports The Wall Street Journal but deliveries were restricted to an 80 km2 radius, and they would only be allowed to operate tests from the one restaurant, to begin with. A Pizza Hut spokesperson said they estimated they could deliver to 7,000 families this way.

Ido Levanon, CEO of Dragontail Systems, the drone company working on the project with Pizza Hut, explained that “drone deliveries will allow restaurants and couriers to deliver orders in a wider area, more safely and economically, but that the idea was still in its infancy, stating, “It is not realistic to think that we are going to see drones flying everywhere and throwing pizzas at home doors”.

The initial plan is for the drones to deliver the meals to a meeting point, from which, a human courier would then transport the pizzas to the home address.

