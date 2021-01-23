Piers Morgan Slammed For Insensitive ‘Tribute’ To Larry King

PIERS Morgan slammed for insensitive ‘tribute’ to late TV host Larry King

Piers Morgan is at it again, but fans believe this time he may have taken things too far, as his tribute to Larry King, who passed away on Saturday, January 23, felt like more of an opportunity to get a dig in. The veteran TV and radio host passed away in a Los Angeles hospital at age 87 after a long battle with coronavirus.

Taking to Twitter after hearing of King’s death, the This Morning host wrote:

“Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer.”

Morgan took over from King when he retired from CNN’s Larry King Live in 2011. The two reportedly fell out after the name was changed to Piers Morgan Tonight, and apparently, the rift is continuing beyond the grave.

Shocked fans wasted no time hitting back on Morgan.

“The fact that you had to wait till Larry king passed to post this drivel speaks volumes of your character,” one person tweeted.

“Piers Morgan is the ultimate (and quite frankly most annoying) narcissist. It’s insufferable. Nothing can happen without it somehow relating to him and his pathetic life. A man just died. F–king hell,” another wrote.

Larry King was a hero of mine until we fell out after I replaced him at CNN & he said my show was ‘like watching your mother-in-law go over a cliff in your new Bentley.’ (He married 8 times so a mother-in-law expert) But he was a brilliant broadcaster & masterful TV interviewer. pic.twitter.com/1JsXeeZYEk — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 23, 2021

