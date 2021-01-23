PHIL COLLINS Gets His $40m Miami Beach Mansion Back From His Ex-Wife just days before a legal deadline



Genesis drummer, Phil Collins, has finally taken back his stunning $40m (£29.2m) beachfront mansion in Miami Beach after his 46-year-old ex-wife Orianne Cevey and her new husband Thomas Bates, moved out just days before a legal deadline of Thursday, January 28 was reached.

-- Advertisement --



Collins, aged 69, told the MailOnline that he has no plans to move back into the beautiful home, as he thinks he already has a prospective buyer for it, but after a protracted legal battle that got quite acrimonious at times, with Orianne had claiming she was entitled to 50 per cent of the properties value, Mr Collins must be very happy at the outcome.

Collins’ lawyer, Jeffrey Fisher had told The Mirror last year, “Mr and Mrs Bates’ plan to hold Phil Collins’ house as hostage to leverage a settlement during a protracted court case was upended by the new judge’s bold decision to complete the injunction hearing next week”.

He continued, “With the delay tactic failing, they agreed to vacate by mid-January and to allow Phil’s realtor to market and sell the property between now and the date they leave. Further, Phil Collins’ priceless collection of music memorabilia and artifacts from the Alamo will be retrieved within days”.