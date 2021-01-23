PEPCO, coined as the ‘Polish Primark’ arrives in Spain and promises more than 100 jobs

Budget shoppers and job seekers alike will rejoice at the news that Polish retail giant Pepco is opening two new stores in Spain, one in Alicante and the other in Castellon, set to be up and running in the spring. The store, often called a Polish version of Primark, offers affordable clothes for men, women and children, as well as household items, toys and accessories.

Pepco opened its first store in 2004 and has since expanded all over Europe, with more than 2,100 outlets in Italy, Bulgaria, the Czech Republic, Croatia and may more.

Pepco’s Director of Operations, Marcin Stanko, said that “Spanish consumers will have the opportunity to visit our stores and we are sure that our products will attract their interest and meet their expectations.”

“In the coming years, we plan to enter a new market every year, which means that in the future the number of new PEPCO stores opened annually will increase from 300 to 500,” he added.

The low-cost company currently employs around 20,000 people throughout central and northern Europe, and the immediate plans are to open ten stores in Spain, creating more than 100 jobs. Pepco is currently looking for commercial premises in cities with more than 50,000 inhabitants.

