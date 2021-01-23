Outbreak at residence where first jabs of vaccine have already been given

Outbreak at a residence where first jabs of vaccine have already been given.

Forty-five people have tested positive at a residence in Girona where the first doses of vaccination have already been administered.

-- Advertisement --



Some 34 residents and 11 staff have tested positive for coronavirus at the Buena Vista de Lladó nursing home in Alt Emporda, reports El Diario de Girona.

The first case was detected on January 11 in a routine screening at the centre which has 36 residents.

From that moment on, massive screenings have been carried out to detect all the positives and in recent days, the virus has claimed the life of one person and another five have had to be admitted to hospital due to complications with the disease.

According to the Catalan Department of Health, the first dose of the vaccine allows a certain degree of immunity that is reinforced and reaches the maximum possible with the second dose, which is given between 21 and 42 days later.

Since those affected are within that period between the first and second dose, the Health Department will monitor the cases to determine to what extent they have acquired a certain degree of immunity.

The second dose will be administered in February.

Follow-up PCR tests will also be carried out on those who have tested negative and are currently in isolation.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Outbreak at residence where first jabs of vaccine have been given”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.