Miracle surgery performed at Xanit in Malaga

The Vithas Xanit International hospital in Malaga has recently performed miracle groundbreaking surgery to repair serious life-changing injuries.

The hospital performed an Autotransplant of vascularized tissue with microsurgery.

This involved taking a portion of tissue from the host complete with vein and artery and then implanting it into another area of the host to repair and grow. This operation avoided the need to amputate a key limb.

This new surgery was performed for the first time on a 23-year-old patient who after a motorcycle accident had severe trauma, associating fractures and loss of use to his foot.

Had the microsurgery not taken place, doctors were clear an amputation below the knee would have taken place.

Microsurgery was carried out by Domingo Sicilia (plastic and reconstructive) and Pedro Aranda(cardiovascular) at the Vithas Xanit international hospital with their respective teams.

The patient was transferred from another hospital when it became clear there were problems with the arteries, and there was a possibility the team could help.

Microsurgery is fast becoming the go-to system and procedure. While it’s not a new concept this step forward saving a limb where there was little hope shows the strides being taken forward in patient care and all here in the Malaga Province Southern Spain.

In total, the surgery lasted ten hours. After two weeks of recovery and stimulation, the patient was discharged, the patient also received Hyper Baric oxygen chamber therapy which reduces the possibility of infections.

Not only has the patient preserved the limb and can walk normally, but its expected sports activity will resume too for the young man who after the extent of the injuries is indeed a ‘miracle’.

