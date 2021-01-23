MICK McCARTHY Confirmed As New Cardiff City Manager after Neil Harris Is Sacked



Cardiff City have moved swiftly to fill the vacant manager’s post after the sacking on Wednesday (January 20) of Neil Harris, following the 1-0 home defeat against QPR, which left them in 15th position in the Championship.

Former Republic Of Ireland manager, the 61-year-old Mick McCarthy, will now replace Harris, having himself just recently been fired from the manager’s job at APOEL in Cyprus.

McCarthy has also managed Wolves, Sunderland, Ipswich, and Millwall, leaving APOEL early in January after only eight games in charge, told Cardiff City TV, “I’m delighted to be here. I’m thrilled by the opportunity”.

He added, “I want to get the club back to winning games and I want to get smiles back on the players’ faces. If we do that, then we’ll get smiles back on the fans. We’ve got a good squad of players and I’m looking forward to getting down to work”.