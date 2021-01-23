Marbella’s El Fuerte Hotel Considers Mass Staff Layoffs

MARBELLA’S 4-star El Fuerte hotel has proposed plans to make layoffs and reduce contract hours for 118 employees at the popular establishment.

The El Fuerte hotel, situated on Marbella’s beachfront within walking distance to the Old Town, has been an iconic centre for the Costa del Sol resort’s thriving tourist scene since the 1960s.

As Covid-19 travel restrictions ravages the hospitality sector of Spain and other destinations, the owners of El Fuerte has been forced to discuss implementing an “Expediente de Regulacion de Empleo” (ERE) measure that would see the contracts of permanent staff reduced and the layoffs of other workers.

In December, the hotel told workers it planned to become a “seasonal hotel”, with staff hours and contracts reduced to only cover the major holiday seasons. This was rejected by workers, and unionists have protested that El Fuerte is now threatening staff with layoffs if they do not agree to this new employment policy.

Juan Carlos Galicia, a unionist representing the hotel’s workers, told local media that the proposal is unfair to some staff members who have spent four decades giving “their whole lives to the hotel”. El Fuerte has said “no measure has been approved, and negotiations have not even begun” – although did confirm that owners would be discussing the implementation of ERE measures over the coming days.

