Malaga On Yellow Alert For High Winds and Force 7 Gales.



It could get very blustery today as the Spanish weather agency, AEMET, has put out a yellow alert for Malaga and its coastline this Saturday, Jan. 23. Very high winds are forecast, estimated to start at around 3 pm in the afternoon and carrying on until at least 12 pm at night. It’s important not to get lulled into a false sense of security as even though there may be breaks where the sun shines through the clouds, the agency is 70% sure that powerful winds are coming this afternoon.

Areas of major risk are Almería and Granada, with Jaén and Nevada following close behind.

Winds between 70 and 80 km/h will be coming from the west and southwest. A force 7 gale will cause waves of 2 to 3 metres high to batter the coastline, predicts AEMET. This time, it is not Storm Filomena, which has caused devastation across Spain, instead, there is the eighth storm to appear on the peninsula, called Hortensia, one to watch out for.

On Sunday rain is again forecast as well as very bad sea conditions, lucky there are no cruises in operation. The recommendations of the local authorities continue to be to exercise extreme caution. As usual, it will be the day after the storm that a cleanup operation will be put into action. Storm Filomena caused severe damage all across the coast, with some repairs still being carried out.

