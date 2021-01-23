Malaga hospital restricts visits to guarantee safety of patients, users and staff

The Regional Hospital of Malaga has restricted visits to guarantee the safety of patients, users and staff.

IN light of the current situation of coronavirus transmission and, at the request of clinical experts, hospital management have decided to limit the accompaniment of hospitalised patients and reduce the traffic of people at the health centre.

Patients can be accompanied by a single previously identified person, the visit and accompaniment of hospitalised patients in non-Covid areas is restricted to an hour and a half a day at a time established on each ward.

However, aware of the situation of vulnerability and dependence of certain admitted people, “their accompaniment is contemplated as long as they are authorised by the care team responsible for the patient under strict protection and safety regulations”.

The designated visitor/companion will be given an identification card and must wear a surgical mask, practice good hand hygiene before entering the room and avoid physical contact with the patient, in addition to avoiding social contact throughout the hospital.

This measure is part of the ‘Safe Hospital Plan’ which aims to “preserve the safety of professionals and patients with the aim of reducing traffic in the health centre”.

Following the announcement, hospital management thanked patients and visitors for their “understanding” of these temporary and exceptional measures, as well as the health and non-health professionals “for the effort and willingness in carrying out their work daily”.

