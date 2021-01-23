Magnitude 4.4 Earthquake Hits Granada

MAGNITUDE 4.4 earthquake hits Santa Fe in Granada

The National Geographic Institute (ING) has reported that Granada felt its tenth earthquake in four days as the latest tremor, registered at a 4.4 magnitude, was reported at 12:15pm on Saturday, January 23. The epicentre was in Sante Fe with a depth of 5 kilometres and Emergencias 112 said in a statement that they had received several calls from Churriana, Vegas del Genil, Pinos Puente and La Zubia also.

According to the National Geographic Institute, nine other earthquakes have been reported in the region since Wednesday, January 20; however, this morning’s tremor was by far the largest, with the previous ones registering between 1.4 and 2.5 magnitudes.

Although no injuries have been reported, several people took to social media to report damage to their homes and the streets, including cracked walls and small landslides. Online footage shows stock all over shop floors and piles of debris on the roads.

