Lucky US Player Wins Billion Dollar Lotto Jackpot

A LUCKY Michigan resident woke up this morning to the news that they are America’s latest billionaire thanks to their winning billion-dollar lotto ticket.

The $1 billion MegaMillions jackpot is the third highest in US history, with the lucky ticket sold at a convenience store in the Detroit suburb of Novi, Michigan.

The staggeringly valuable jackpot has been brewing since September, as winning America’s most popular lotto is a one in 300 million chance – the equivalent of taking a 9 year, 7 month, 1 day, 16 hours, and 50-minute timespan and picking the one correct second.

The MegaMillions are played across 45 US states, as well as the independent districts of Washington DC and the Virgin Islands. The highest jackpot ever hit was in January 2016 ($1.586 billion) followed by October 2018 ($1.537 billion). Last week a winning ticket worth $739.6 million was bought in a rundown Maryland town.

The massive sums are only given to players who opt to take their jackpot in annuity – meaning they receive the vast sum in 30 yearly installments. Most winners opt to take their prize immediately, which in this case would knock the value down to the still otherworldly $739.6 million.

